Elizabeth Howard Powell returned to her heavenly home on January 10, 2019, at Madison Memorial Hospital. She was 83 years old. Elizabeth was born on March 22, 1935. She was raised in Chester, Idaho, the youngest of six children. Her father and siblings raised her, and they all learned how to help out on the farm. Elizabeth graduated from Ricks College with a teaching certificate in 1955. She taught school for a year in Gooding, Idaho, after which she attended BYU. It was there that she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Powell. She graduated from BYU in 1957, and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 9, 1957. They both taught that fall, Elizabeth taught first grade in Wellington, Utah, Bob taught Junior High in Helper, Utah. They moved back to Murray, Utah where Elizabeth taught 2nd grade while Bob worked on his thesis. They moved to Rexburg in 1960 where Elizabeth taught a year at the Hibbard Elementary School, and Bob began teaching art at Ricks College. They bought a home in the country near Sugar City in 1965 which over the years became a favorite gathering place for friends and family. They started raising their family in that home. They had six children, one of which, Kristine, passed away not long after being born. Their home was taken away by the Teton Dam flood in 1976. They rebuilt on the same property, and continued raising their children and enjoying friends and family. Elizabeth was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served as Young Women's President, Primary President, and Relief Society President as well as many other various callings. She served in the Brisbane Australia mission with her eternal companion from 1996 to 1998. She served as a genealogy extraction specialist from the time she returned from her mission to present time indexing over 2,000 names. She is survived by 2 brothers, Grant Howard and Blaine Howard, her loving husband, Robert Powell, and her children: Bob Powell (Nancy), Karen Williams (Myron), Richard Powell (Holly), Kaylene John, and Randy Powell (Shauna), along with 21 wonderful grandchildren, all of whom will miss her greatly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 18, at the Salem LDS Chapel, 3462 North Salem Road, Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Elizabeth will be interred in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Elizabeth 3/22/1935 - 1/10/2019Powell