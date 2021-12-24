Leola Merlyn Powell, 94 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away December 16, 2021 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. Merlyn was born November 21, 1927 in Rexburg to Eugene Orson Rich and Lillian Hannah Transtrum Rich. She was raised and attended schools in Parker and St. Anthony Idaho, graduating from St. Anthony High School. She continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg. On November 27, 1946, she married Virgil "Bud" Elwood Powell in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed with 5 daughters and 3 sons. In addition to being a wife and mother, Merlyn worked as a dental and optometrist assistant. She had a passion for music and taught piano and organ for over 30 years. Merlyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in various callings in the Young Women's, Primary, and Relief Society organizations. She shared her musical talents, playing the piano and organ serving in many capacities in the church. One of her favorite callings was serving as a Director of the Family History Center; she enjoyed working alongside Bud in the extraction program. She was a member of the Melodairies in St. Anthony and the Rigby Chansonettes. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and especially loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters; Corinne Powell of Sacramento, California, Kara Davis of Lehi, Utah, Suzanne (Wes) Woods of Rigby, Gina (Gerald) Humphries of Parker, Peggy Hanny of Idaho Falls, sons; Rich (Kris) Powell of Rexburg and Lynn (Pamela) Powell of Idaho Falls; daughter-in-law Vickie Powell of Rexburg; sister, DeAnn Gardner of Provo, Utah; brother McKay Rich of Idaho Falls; 38 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Eugene Rich; husband, Virgil E. "Bud" Powell; son, Wylie Powell; daughter-in-law, Teri Powell; son-in-law Mark Davis; grandsons Kendall Woods, Alex Hanny; and great-grandson Kellen Cox. Merlyn's family extends their gratitude to The Homestead Assisted Living Center, their second-floor staff, and to their hospice staff for the excellent care they gave her. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Rigby Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. Interment will follow in the Parker Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Leola 11/21/1927 - 12/16/2021Merlyn Powell
+1