Richard Roy Powell passed away at his home on December 5, 2021, surrounded by his wife and four children after a two-year battle with colon and liver cancer. Dick was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Grant LeRoy Powell and Mary Leola Harries. He was the youngest of three children: an older half-brother, Laird Oleen Jenkins, and sister, Marion "Louise" Powell. Dick spent his childhood in St. Anthony walking miles to the desert hunting or to the river bottoms fishing. He learned to cook from his dad while working at the Silver Horseshoe Bar and Café. He loved spending time with aunts, uncles, and cousins, and looked forward to Eternity where he would meet grandparents who were gone before he was old enough to enjoy that relationship as a boy. Dick graduated from St. Anthony High School and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a Business Degree. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan, which began his lifelong love for the Japanese people and culture. Returning from his mission, he married his high school sweetheart, Gayle Hancock of Menan, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on April 17, 1970. He was immediately drafted by the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and spent two years of service at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. Dick managed Rockford Building Supply while living in Blackfoot and the Cenex Co-Ops in Ashton and Menan before he and Gayle started "Mrs. Powell's Cinnamon Rolls" in the Grand Teton Mall in 1984. This became a national franchise as they opened 54 stores over the next five years. Later in their business years, they started another company, "Kyani," using the Alaskan Wild Blueberry. After selling this company to investors, they spent some of their retirement years serving another two missions in Tokyo, Japan. Dick and Gayle have four children they consider their greatest treasures and accomplishments. There was never a school event they did not attend. This quality has followed them being grandparents as they have supported 14 grandchildren in activities across Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, and Texas. Dick was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held leadership and teaching positions his entire life. He truly loved working with the youth and the high adventure activities planned for young men were legendary. He will be remembered for his love of life and the great outdoors. Dick was a friend to all he met. Dick is survived by his wife, Gayle Hancock Powell of Idaho Falls; sons, Zane Powell of Idaho Falls, Jake (Katie) Powell of Murtaugh, ID, Cade (Brooke) Powell of Cody, WY; and daughter, Ginger (Jared) Herbst of Stephenville, TX. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Leola Powell; brother, Laird Jenkins; sister, Louise Row; and his grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Ammon Idaho Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49th South, in Ammon, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Graveside and interment will be held at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Jefferson County. Military Honors will be provided by the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at T2T.org or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 9/22/1945 - 12/5/2021Roy "Dick" Powell
