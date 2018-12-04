Verona Ida Garrett Powell of St. Anthony died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Homestead Assisted Living of causes incident to her age. She was 90. Powell was born Nov. 15, 1928, the fifth of seven children of Earl Park Garrett and Ida Green Garrett. She grew up and attended school in St. Anthony. She married Rex Floyd Powell on May 11, 1946, in St. Anthony. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 11, 1980. Verona was called as ward librarian and remained in that position for 30 years. Daughter Brenda was born in Utah in 1950, and when she was only a month old, Rex was called to active duty in Korea, and Verona and Brenda went to live with Earl and Ida for the year Rex was overseas. After Rex returned home, the couple settled in St. Anthony. Verona volunteered her time in the community, helping to organize the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Fremont General Hospital, serving as president. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was proud to be the first person to buy stock in a proposed community-owned store in 2006. Through the years, Verona worked from home, ironing for individuals and businesses. She worked at Birch's Dry Cleaners in St. Anthony and later in Rexburg. At the time of the Teton Dam flood, she was employed at a motel in Rexburg and worked in the cleanup effort. Verona went to live at Homestead Assisted Living Center in St. Anthony in early 2017. Verona is survived by daughters Brenda Lobdell of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Cathy Koon of St. Anthony, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother, Tharen Garrett of St. Anthony, and sister, Mauna Mabel Shadoan of Townsend, Mont. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rex, two children, Danette and Bryan, and three brothers and a sister, Grover, Clyde, Cleve, and A'Neal. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at the St. Anthony LDS 3rd Ward Chapel, 507 W. 2nd N. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Verona 11/15/1928 - 11/30/2018Powell