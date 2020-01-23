Wylie Gene Powell, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with his family gathered around him. It was such a sweet time as family and friends reminisced about all we have learned from his wonderful example. He was born March 4, 1949 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Virgil Elwood Powell and Merlyn Powell. As a young boy he loved to hunt and fish with his fathers and brothers. As Wylie raised his own sons, he carried on this wonderful tradition. When their children were young, many weekends were spent at their condo in Island Park, sledding, snowmobiling and swimming at the pool. He attended Ricks College and BYU, and on a trip home from Utah one weekend, he met his eternal sweetheart, Vickie Lynne Hendricks. They were married in the Provo LDS Temple on June 14, 1973 and together they raised 3 daughters and 4 sons in Rexburg. Wylie experienced great success in the business world and served valiantly in his community. He excelled in all he did and was well respected in the banking world for his integrity, work ethic and charismatic personality. However, nothing brought him GREATER joy than his family. After suffering a severe brain hemorrhage 18 years ago, Wylie and Vickie worked together to create a rich, full life and their love for one another and for their family drove every decision they made. Their family became the center of their world, and family activities, grandchildren's ball games, musical events, and reunions brought them so much joy. Wylie loved his Savior and he was unwavering in his faith and dedicated to a life of serving in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He served on the high council, as a bishop and as a Stake President. When he had his brain hemorrhage he was serving as a Stake President of the Rexburg Idaho North Stake but nevertheless continued on in that capacity for many years. Wylie and Vickie had the privilege of serving in the Rexburg Temple since it was dedicated and they loved every minute of it. He is survived by his wife Vickie of Rexburg; his children; Travis (Angela) Powell of Idaho Falls, Brittney (Matt) Cheek of South Jordan, UT, Kimri (Chris) Murphy of Idaho Falls, Cory (Dianna) Powell of Casper, WY, Jenna (Matt) Johnson of Idaho Falls, Jeff (Melanie) Powell of Idaho Falls, and Chanse (Carly) Powell of Idaho Falls. He has 21 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Rich (Kris) Powell and Lynn (Pam) Powell and sisters Corinne Powell, Kara Davis, Suzanne (Wes) Woods, Gina (Gerald) Humphries, and Peggy Hanny. Wylie was joyfully reunited with his father Virgil Elwood Powell, Father-in-law Blane Hendricks, Mother-in-law, Corine Hendricks, brother-in-laws Scott Hendricks and Mark Davis, and sister-in-law Teri Powell, a niece, and three nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25th at the Hibbard LDS Chapel, 2001 North 3000 West. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Hibbard LDS Chapel, 2001 North 3000 West and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The family would like to thank their wonderful ward, family and friends. Wylie had a great desire to serve a mission with his wife. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint of Jesus Christ Missionary Fund. Please share your memories with the family at memoriesofwylie@gmail.com. Wylie 3/4/1949 - 1/21/2020Powell