Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt was born on November 17, 1924, in Arimo, Idaho, to Eva Gertrude England Cotterell and Milton Hope Cotterell. Her parents divorced when she was 5. Her mother remarried a man with 7 children. Together, Eva and Harrison McKnight had 4 more children creating a large, blended family of 14. Eunice attended all 12 years of school in the same building in Moreland, Idaho. Elementary school was on the first floor and high school was on the second floor. She graduated as a co-valedictorian. Eunice married Clifford Owen Pratt on November 12, 1942, in Moreland, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1960. Clifford passed away on October 2, 1996. Eunice worked for The ID Store for many years as an alteration's seamstress, and later for ZCMI as a sales associate. She loved to fish, garden, crochet, do crossword puzzles, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, and read. For over 50 years, she has gathered her extended family together for a 4th of July picnic in her backyard after the Idaho Falls parade. That tradition will be sorely missed by her 18 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends spent Thursday, November 17, stopping by her little green house, where she resided for over 70 years, to wish her a happy 98th birthday. Eunice passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, with a baby blanket she was crocheting at her feet and loved ones by her side. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her sister, Janie (Scott) Whimpey of Heber City, Utah; daughters: Norma Pratt (Jim) Madden and Mary Pratt Messmer (Jenks Jenkins) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sons: Curtis Pratt of Boise, Idaho and Ross (Corrine) Pratt of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and son-in-law, Steve Hatfield of Kennewick, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two children: Julie Pratt Hatfield and Jay Pratt; a daughter-in-law, Laraine Gardner Pratt; and 12 brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Boulevard Ward, 1235 Juniper Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Moreland Cemetery, Blackfoot, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at coltrinmortuary.com. Eunice 11/17/1924 - 11/22/2022Jane Pratt
