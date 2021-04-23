Jeffery William Prax, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on April 18, 2021. Jeff was born on August 7, 1955 in Rush City, Minnesota, to Peter and Evelyn Splittgerber Prax, the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Pine City, Minnesota High School in 1974. Jeff was employed at Johnson Brothers in Idaho Falls for the past 20 years. He called his co-workers and employers his family, recounting many fond stories of work and away-from-work experiences. He was well-regarded and is missed by his co-workers. His favorite leisure activity was to take the 4-wheeler up into the mountains for a weekend. When Keisha was alive, they spent many hours together in the mountains. Keisha even had her own goggles to protect her eyes when they were 4-wheeling. Jeff is survived by his sisters, Harriet Teich of Pine City, Minnesota, and Claire (Ron) Prior of Dahlonega, Georgia; brothers, Dwayne (Mary Anderson) of Eudora, Kansas, and Michael (Valerie) of Mora, Minnesota; many nieces, nephews and other family members. He is preceded in death by parents Peter and Evelyn Prax, siblings, Merle (Nancy) of Mammoth, Arizona, Jerome of Pine City, Minnesota and Romana Bobo, Muskogee, Oklahoma. His best friend and beloved canine partner, Keisha was called home two years ago. A casual gathering to celebrate Jeff's life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Idaho Falls Elk's Lodge, 640 E. Elva St. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Please give to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, 840 Park Ave, or the Bonneville Humane Society, 444 N. Eastern Ave. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jeff 8/7/1955 - 4/18/2021Prax
