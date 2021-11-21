Verdell Prestwich passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on November 18, 2021. He and his wife Mona had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary the previous day. Verdell was born July 1, 1935 to Florence Lee Prestwich and Ernest Prestwich in Rigby, Idaho. He was the youngest of 7 children. He spent his younger years on the family farm south of Firth, Idaho, where he learned the value of hard work. He lost his mother at age 10 and lost his father at age 14. His older brothers, Orville and Glen, continued to raise him until he was 17. He then moved in with Leah (his sister) and Howard Hofhine for the next few years. In August of 1955 he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 3 years spending most of his time based in Morocco. Upon his return he went to work for Horlan's (later Norman Supply) where he worked in the plumbing/pump Industry for the next 47 years. His job was a big part of his life and he made many lifelong friends there. He met his wife, Mona Brown of Basalt, Idaho in the summer of 1961 and they were married on November 17 of that same year in the Idaho Falls temple. He and Mona built their home in Basalt next to her parent's house and this is where they raised their family. Verdell loved spending time with his family and friends. Most memorable were the many camping trips. He loved running and rarely a day went by that he didn't go for a run, usually with his dog by his side. He liked hiking, fishing with his grandkids, cutting and splitting wood and sitting by his fire. He was handy at fixing things and spent a lot of time helping his friends and neighbors with any problem they had. When he turned 80 he wanted to climb Mount Borah, which he did. He always liked a physical challenge. In recent years he looked forward to his Saturday trips to Rupe's with his good friend Jack Mitchell. Sometimes Mona and her Sister Kathryn would join them. He lost his oldest son Brett Ray in 2016, which was a very hard time for Verdell and his family. He is survived by his loving wife Mona Prestwich of Basalt, ID, daughter Shuryce of Basalt, ID; and sons Bart (Joanna) of Shelley, ID; Glade (Suzanne) of Idaho Falls, ID; and Jared (Corinne) of Firth Idaho. He has 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and his oldest son. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E in Basalt. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Tuesday from 11:00 till 11:40 A.M at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Verdell 7/1/1935 - 11/18/2021Prestwich