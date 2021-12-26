On December 22, 2021, our Christmas Angel returned home to her Heavenly Father. Brenda Ann Helm Prudent passed away surrounded by her family and loving husband Jene with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. They were sealed together as an eternal family in the Idaho Falls Temple, May 1, 1975. Brenda was born December 25, 1944, to David William Helm and Carol Cecil Olson Helm. She grew up and attended schools in Star Valley. She and Jene graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, just before their oldest daughter graduated in 1979. She continued her education throughout her life. On February 15, 1961, she married Jene Francis Prudent in Afton, Wyoming. Brenda and Jene made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Brenda worked in the Bonneville County Elections for 38 years after her children were raised. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and other family members. She was a genealogy enthusiast and loved visiting cemeteries in search of her ancestors. She also enjoyed reading books, loved flowers and spending time in her garden. Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Jene Francis Prudent of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Brenda Jan Prudent of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jene Francis (Jillynn) Prudent, Jr. of Kimberly, ID; son, Jeffrey William (Vicki) Prudent of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sherry Lynn (Jay) Glick of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Alisa Ann Prudent of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Bill (Kathy) Helm of Smoot, WY; brother, Dee (Sue) Helm of Smoot, WY; brother, Rex (Sherry) Helm of Cheyenne, WY; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one due in February. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, David Lloyd Helm, sister, Carolyn (John) Bowers, brother, Lee Helm, and parents-in-law, Albert Charles (Jeff) & Vena Swenson. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 1st Street, with First Counselor Marvin Whyte officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Auburn Cemetery in Wyoming. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brenda 12/25/1944 - 12/22/2021Prudent
