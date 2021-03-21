Carmen Pruett Antoinette Pruett Carmen Antoinette Cambareri Pruett, 74, of Blackfoot, Idaho left this earth peacefully on March 17, 2021, from complications due to an autoimmune disease. Carmen was born on June 28, 1946 to Anthony and Mary Jane (Watso) Cambareri in Albany, New York, joining her older sister, Marie. Carmen was raised in Albany, New York where she attended school, including Albany High School. She also spent a lot of time in Saratoga Springs, New York where her family raced thoroughbred horses. Carmen married Johnny Moon in October 1963; they later divorced. Together they had two children, Karen and John. On July 26, 1972, Carmen married Jerry Pruett in Glenville, New York. They were sealed for time and all eternity exactly one year later in the Provo, Utah Temple. They added another son, David, which completed their family. Carmen enjoyed traveling, sewing and entering her projects in the fair, collecting tote bags, tins and baskets. Carmen sold Avon for nearly 40 years, was a well-known seamstress to friends and family, and a connoisseur of dark chocolate. She also enjoyed working at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for many years. Carmen was very involved in her church, serving as a ward and stake librarian for many years. Carmen is survived by her children Karen Pruett of Blackfoot; John Pruett of Blackfoot; David (Robin) Pruett of Puyallup, Washington; grandchildren: Chad (Susie) Hochstetler, Carl Glenn (Courtney Lineberger), Kirsten Pruett, McKenzie (Skyler) Martin, Suede Pruett, Kailie (Austin) Hunter, and Cyan Pruett; great-grandchildren: Kyler, Eliza, Ellany, Sage, Addison, Layla, Oliver, and Linkyn, sister Marie (James) Cahill of Delaware, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carmen was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry, and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the 2nd and 11th Wards LDS Chapel located at 660 Teton Road in Blackfoot. Family and friends will gather for a viewing from 6-8 p.m. at the church on March 25, 2021, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Veteran's Cemetery on Cromwell Lane. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://youtu.be/PZpfnuu4u6Q .