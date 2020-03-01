William J. Quarantiello, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Bill was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 24, 1941, and raised in Gardena, California. He graduated from Gardena High School in 1959 and joined the Air Force shortly after graduation. While serving his country he was trained to be a surgical technician. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he became a member of the Alan Dale Band and traveled the world including Vietnam and many cruise ships. Upon leaving the band, Bill wanted to pursue the career he was trained for in the service. He worked for many years at Torrance Memorial Hospital in Torrance, California. In 1980, Bill moved to Idaho Falls and worked at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in surgery for the duration of his career. He had many fond memories of the time spent with the doctors and staff there. Bill loved camping and fishing and still had a passion for playing the drums as well as cars, dancing, and golf. He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Domenic Quarantiello. He is survived by his loving sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Peter Schnitzler of New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to FREEMED of Idaho Falls, 805 S. Holmes Avenue, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401, (208)528-6337. His interment will be in Brielle, New Jersey joining his parents. Arrangements were under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online to www.coltrinmortuary.com. William 3/24/1941 - (Bill) 2/2/2020Quarantiello
