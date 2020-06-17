Annie Lorie Quinn, 21, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 13, 2020, in Ririe, Idaho. Annie was born May 12, 1999, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Michael Quinn and Lorie Lee Heser Quinn. She grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School where she was a cheerleader. She also attended College of Eastern Idaho where she was studying to become an X-Ray Technician. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crafts, drawing, reading, hiking, wakeboarding, playing the flute, and spending time with her friends and family. She loved coffee and helping other people. Annie is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Lorie Lee Quinn of Idaho Falls; brother, Eric (Marisa) Quinn of Idaho Falls; sister, Ashlee May Quinn of Idaho Falls; twin sister, Abbey Quinn of Idaho Falls; grandmother, Delores May Heser of Idaho Falls; and grandfather, LeRoy Heser of Kalispell, MT. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mike and Robin Quinn and grandmother, Elaine Quinn. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Annie 5/12/1999 - 6/13/2020Lorie Quinn
