Cindy Rae Hix Quinn, 60, of Grant, Idaho, passed away June 2, 2021, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, surrounded by her family. Cindy was born September 13, 1960, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Veldon Max Hix and Arlene Dorothy Nelson Hix. She grew up in Coltman and graduated from Bonneville High School. She attended Ricks College, BYU-Idaho, and earned her master's degree in social work from Walla Walla University. On June 26, 1981, she married Vaughn Lewis Quinn in the Idaho Falls Temple. Cindy and Vaughn made their home in Grant, where they raised their five children. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in various positions in the Relief Society and Young Women organizations. She loved gardening, baking, crafting, and most of all, spending time with friends, siblings, her children, and especially her grandchildren. All who knew Cindy experienced her open heart and home, and felt of her unshakeable faith and unconditional love. Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Vaughn Lewis Quinn of Grant, ID; mother, Arlene Hix of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jenny Quinn of Pleasant Grove, UT; son, Jacob Daniel (Sarah) Quinn of Lehi, UT; son, Jordan Vaughn Quinn of Newport, RI; daughter, Natalie (Jordan) Claspell of Henderson, NV; daughter, Bailee Rae (Tharen) Smith of Spokane, WA; sister, Julie Ann (Randy) Chambers of Rexburg, ID; sister, Shellie Mae (Scott) Morrow of Iona, ID; sister, Heidi Lyn (Eric) Franz of Menan, ID; brother, Torrey Nelson (Jodie) Hix of Syracuse, UT; brother, Jeremy Daniel (Sara) Hix of Ammon, ID; brother, Kiley Mark (Melinda) Hix of Orem, UT; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Veldon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Grant 2nd Ward, 3431 East 100 North, Rigby, with Bishop Roger Raymond officiating. The family will visit with friends loved ones Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Cindy 9/13/1960 - 6/2/2021Quinn
