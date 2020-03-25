Lena Laree Quinn, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep March 23, 2020, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. Laree was born September 24, 1928, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Ralph Ashliman and Lena Gilgen Ashliman. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Idaho State University and was the first in her family to graduate from college. She earned her bachelor's degree in nursing. On August 23, 1950, Laree married Wendell Duff Quinn in Logan, Utah. Together, they raised four children: William, Carolyn, Bonnie, and Katie. As a registered nurse, Laree was always a working mom, and she served many in her life. Laree was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There she served in many callings, including a primary teacher. She also was an avid genealogist for many years. Laree always kept busy, and made lots of homemade bread, crocheted often, and was an avid reader. She loved fishing and being outdoors. Most of all, she was very generous with her family, friends, and neighbors. Laree is survived by her loving children, William Quinn of Idaho Falls, ID, Carolyn (Dennon) Edgin of Silverdale, WA, Bonnie (Rick) Williams of Idaho Falls, ID, and Katie (Gale) Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, five sisters, her husband of 47 years, and one grandson A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Laree 9/24/1928 - 3/23/2020Quinn
