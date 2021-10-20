Brent G. Quinton (70) passed away on October 14, 2021 with his wife by his side. Born January 31, 1951 to George and Elva, Brent had three brothers; Larry (Diane), Byron (Margie) and Keith. Brent lived in Idaho Falls until joining the Navy in 1972 and serving on the USS Dixon as an electrician. Later, he moved to Kennewick, Washington where he worked as an operating engineer at Hanford for 23 years before retiring. It didn't take much to make Brent happy. A long weekend trip to the Oregon coast, sitting in the driveway counting airplanes with his friend, Bob, and time with his wife and kids is all he needed. Brent's booming voice, humor and charm will be greatly missed by his best friend and wife, Robin; children, Mellisa (Paul), Sam, Matthew (Jessica) and honorary son Trent; five grandchildren (Troy, Brianna, Darren, Tyler and Jackson); seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Brent is preceded in death by his parents, George and Elva; first wife, Kristie and friend, Bob Dedlow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 3pm-5pm at Coltrin Mortuary in Idaho Falls, Idaho. We kindly request that all guests, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face mask to the service. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com. Brent 1/31/1951 - 10/14/2021G Quinton