Jesse Jesus Quinton, 35, of Ammon, passed away November 3, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jesse was born September 21, 1983, in Medellin, Colombia, South America, and was adopted as a child by Roy Jesse Quinton and L. Renee Davis Quinton in 1989. He attended Sunnyside Elementary, Taylorview Junior High, and Skyline High School. Jesse was a fire fighter with Dust Busters for eight years. He enjoyed cage fighting and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). He was also accomplished in jiu-jitsu. Jesse is survived by his loving parents, Roy and Renee Quinton of Ammon, ID; brother, Alex Quinton of Twin Falls, ID; brother, Jacob Daniel Quinton of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Trina Marie (Richard) Weatherston of Ammon, ID; sister, Jennifer Quinton of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Monica Quinton of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sandra Quinton of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister, Maria Quinton of Eugene, OR. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Thomas Quinton and Daniel Quinton; and grandparents, Ira C. and Leola Davis. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 12, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4030 John Adams Parkway, with Bishop Lorin Rigby of the Ammon 14th Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wood Funeral Home, P.O. Box 51434, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jesse 9/21/1983 - 11/3/2018Quinton