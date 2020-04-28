Tana Kaye Quinton, 71, of Rexburg, passed away Thursday April 23rd 2020 at her home. She was born August 14th 1948 in Driggs, Idaho, to Fred Allen Douglass and Dorla Elizabeth Burnside Douglass. Tana attended school in Rigby Idaho graduating from Rigby High School. In 1969 Tana married Dean Quinton, they lived in Cut Bank, Montana, Pocatello, Boise and Rexburg. They had two sons Paul and Brad. Tana was a homemaker and worked part time alongside Dean at Rexburg Food Center in the Bakery decorating cakes. Tana is survived by her sons Paul (Katrina Myles) Quinton, Brad (Heather) Quinton, Dean's children Rick (Cheryl Colvin) and Debbie Clegg. Tana leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Brothers Tim (Suzanne) Douglass, Royce (Lesa) Douglass, sisters Maureen (Carl) Stone, Debra (David) Swager and Lanae Hope. Tana was preceded in death by Dean, her father Fred, mother Dorla, and brother Vance. Graveside services will be held at Sutton Cemetery in Archer Idaho Thursday April 30th at 1:00 pm Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Tana 8/14/1948 - 4/23/2020Kaye Quinton
