James (Jim) Milford Quirk, 70. Of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. Jim was born on January 25, 1951, in Seattle, Washington to Richard Everett Quirk and Beatrice Gertrude Quirk. He grew up in the White Center Suburb of Seattle and attended Evergreen High School. He enlisted to serve in the United States Marine Corps on July 22, 1969. He was a parachute rigger and was honorably discharged on July 29, 1975. On May 23, 1982, he married Karen Ann Stockman in Mays Pond, Washington. Together they raised 5 children. He loved to be outdoors fishing, hunting, riding horses, and he enjoyed oil painting. His most valued moments were those spent with his family, he was very family-oriented. He believed in giving everyone a second chance and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Quirk of Idaho Falls, ID; his daughter, Autumn (Larry) of Federal Way, WA; his son James Quirk Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; his daughter, Trista Quirk of Pennsylvania; his stepson, Robert Allen (Kim) Troia of Arlington, WA; his stepdaughter, Debbie (Steve) Squire of Bellevue, WA; his brother, Steve Alberts of Covington, WA; his granddaughters: Samantha (Adam) Franklin of Spring, TX, and Cynthia King of North Carolina; his grandson, Ben King of Washington; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Devona Alberts. Memorial services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. A live broadcast can be viewed at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, Washington. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. James 1/25/1951 - 7/24/2021Milford Quirk
