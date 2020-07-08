Kenneth Fay Radford passed away on July 3, 2020, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living. He was born in Rigby, Idaho on February 1, 1939, making Therle Radford and Martha Collier Radford parents. He was later joined by a sister, Aloha, and a brother, Alan. He told people that he taught himself to read at the age of four. No one questioned this, as his love for reading was always apparent and carried over to his children. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1957. His mother was very proud of him for this accomplishment. After graduation, he joined the Navy. When he was on leave in October 1957, he married A. Elaine Woodhouse, whom he met by showing off a wild bobcat kitten to her and her cousins. They made their first home in Long Beach, California, where they lived for four years. He was offered a good job in California, but they moved back to Idaho Falls in 1961 and welcomed their children Michelle, Lee, Jill, and John. Ken made his living in the auto parts business. He co-owned a NAPA store in town called Radford-Hatch. He eventually also owned Simpson's and Rigby Auto Parts. He taught his children the value of hard work and service. He also liked to play hard after work. It was not unusual to find him on the river on his boat after work, giving many people rides in the boat and on skis. In 1997, after 39 years of marriage, Elaine died unexpectedly. Ken then married Norma Storer Christensen and remained married to her for over 22 years, until his death. He loved and cared for Norma's family, children, and grandchildren as his own. Ken loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. He became active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1966. He dedicated his life to caring service through many church callings, including ward mission leader, bishop, ward and stake young men's president, high councilman, temple worker, and many other callings. He and Norma served a mission in Tampa, Florida, where he got to practice his Spanish and serve the farmworkers he loved. But Ken didn't just serve people through church -- he served people at any chance he got. Anyone who knew Ken knew that he would drop whatever he was doing to help a person in need. When Ken did sit still, he was reading. He had an insatiable curiosity that he fed through reading and learning. After his oldest son was called on a Spanish-speaking mission, Ken decided that he needed to learn Spanish. So, he taught himself Spanish. He always strived to educate himself and made sure education was important to his children and grandchildren. While he did not get the opportunity to go to college himself, he accomplished that goal in his own way by encouraging all of his children to obtain degrees. He also enjoyed fishing, cars, writing, history, and talking with people. Ken lived his life with joy and a smile. He left this world better for having been in it. He taught us to value the important things in life -- friends, family, and memories -- and to forgive and not to take the little things too seriously. He is survived by his wife, Norma Radford; his brother, Alan Radford (Carol); his daughters, Michelle Radford Mallard (Kelly) and Jill Radford Mugleston (Eric); his sons, Lee Radford (Wendie) and John Radford (Melanie); his stepdaughters, Karen Nelson and Sherry Webster (Ryan); and his stepsons, Greg Christensen (Lachelle) and Terrel Christensen; 26 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. A live broadcast can be viewed at Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Graveside service will follow and family greeting time at noon, at Fielding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in his name to the Museum of Idaho online at https://museumofidaho.org/donate/, Thank you to Chanse Powell of Senior Solutions for all of your help with Dad, and Tambree Meadows, for taking such great care of Dad for the last 19 months. Kenneth 2/1/1939 - 7/3/2020Fay Radford
