Vonita Margaret Rainey passed away after a long battle with MS, on Friday, December 7, 2018. She had been on hospice care at her mother's home with her sister Melanie, her mother, and Aspen Home health and Hospice providing her care. Vonita was born April 25, 1957, to Luke Carl Nastri and Luana Margaret Heaps Nastri in Hollywood, California. She was in the first graduating class of Cerritos High School in Cerritos, California. She moved to Idaho when she was 21, where she attended EITC receiving her RadTech certification. She obtained an Associate's degree in business from the University of Phoenix. She met and married Dennis Stewart on December 23, 1978. They were later divorced. She married Brett Rainey in 1994. They were later divorced. Vonita owned and operated the Wizzard Answering Service until her MS made it impossible. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Vonita loved to garden and eat the fruits of her garden, particularly the tomatoes. Her love of animals found many cats and dogs living with her all the time. She enjoyed camping and fishing very much. She was a Mom to all the kids in the neighborhood. Vonita is survived by her mother, Luana Cluff of Blackfoot; her son, Gregory Stewart of Idaho Falls; granddaughter Jordan Stewart of Salina, UT; sisters Melanie Jones, Trina (Jeff) Vincent, and Tracy (Mike) Norys; step sister, Erin Cluff; and step brothers, Bret Powell, Jerry Cluff, Brian (Jackie) Cluff, David (Eileen) Cluff, Tyron (Mindi) Cluff; 32 nephews and nieces and 16 great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father Luke Nastri, her stepfathers, Ronald Powell and Gerald Cluff, her grandparents, Luca and Helen Nastri, and Margaret and Roy Hansen. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in her name. https://nationalmssociety.org As Vonita did not want a funeral, a small memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vonita 4/25/1957 - 12/7/2018Rainey