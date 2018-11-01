Rammell, Alice

Alice Rammell, 90, passed away on October 30, 2018, surrounded with her family. Alice was born in Prophets, North Dakota, on June 21, 1928, to Jacob and Frieda Pfeifer. Alice grew up and attended school in Pickerdville, North Dakota and in her late teens they moved to Red Lodge, Montana. Alice met and married Donald Teegarden in 1946, and had three children, Susan, Jim, and Linda (died June of 2016). They lived in Billings, Montana, and spent their summers as a ranger in Yellowstone Park. Don became a teacher and the family moved to Idaho Falls. They were divorced in 1975. Alice went to work for Sears as sales manager in ladies fashion and she met and married Ray Rammell and enlarged her family with the addition of his two daughters, Raeann and Louann. For the next 45 wonderful years Alice and Ray, as a team, worked and played hard. Alice managed the apartments and Ray ran the laundry equipment business. They ran off every chance they could get. Several trips to London, and Europe, Family Cruises, Church trip to Australia, and many family gatherings and outings, and for the last 20 years spending winters south in the motor home. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family and friends will gather after the service at Alice and Ray's home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.