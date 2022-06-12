Ronald Outlaw Ramsey of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died in his home of lung cancer on June 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jemma S. Ramsey, his three children: Conrad, Colin, and Joan, and their spouses, Morgan (Elle) Ramsey and Konor Frick. To anyone who knew Ron, they knew him to be a loving husband, a proud father, and a hard-working Department of Energy program manager. To Ron, his family was everything, most importantly his wife and love of his life, Jemma. He was born June 14, 1953 in Inverness, Florida, to Paul Wesley Ramsey, Sr. and Elenore Irene Fadrowski Ramsey. Ron attended Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois for the 1971-72 school year, whereupon he was advised to continue his education at a later time. Undeterred, he went on to study at Northern Virginia Community College, where he successfully obtained an Associate's in Science degree with honors. He then obtained a Bachelor's of Science in chemistry at the University of Maryland. His colorful work history included delivering the now defunct Washington Evening Star Newspaper, a gas station attendant, a baggage handler for Dulles International Airport, and running his painting and home repair business. His career in the Federal government began in 1983. From 1984 - 1991, he worked in the Environmental consulting business in Washington, D.C., developing environmental guidelines for the Environmental Protection Agency and in 1991 Ron took a position as Program Manager in the nuclear industry as he oversaw the environmental program at Savannah River. In 1992 he transitioned to managing spent nuclear waste for the Oak Ridge Reservation and Idaho National Laboratory (INL); which he held until 1997. In 1997, he moved his family to Idaho and became the environmental program manager at INL for Spent Nuclear Fuel and Spent Nuclear Materials, a position he held until retirement in 2020. These many accomplishments paled in comparison to his positive impact on his family and community. His hobbies included being a father and husband, extensive reading (a task so grand he left unfinished), supporting the Washington football (Redskins aka Commanders), Capitals and Nationals teams, following politics, and staying up-to-date with the PBS news hour. Mark Twain said "the two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why." This second day occurred when Ron was 20 years old and he met the love of his life in a modest little pizza shop in Herndon, Virginia. At the time, Jemma had only been in the United States for a few years. In truth, he was in the restaurant on a date with another woman, but he couldn't keep his eyes off this beautiful waitress across the restaurant. His date noticed and in a fit of frustration said "why don't you go date her?" Much to her surprise, Ron said "you know what, you're right." He walked over to talk to the waitress and three years later, they were married. It was a marriage that lasted 46 years, until his passing. The family will be holding a private service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ronald 6/14/1953 - 6/2/2022Outlaw Ramsey
