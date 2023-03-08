David Lyle Rankin, 89, of Ammon, passed away March 4, 2023, at his home. David was born November 21, 1933, in Porterville, California, to David Kenderson Rankin and Eva Gertrude Martin Rankin. He grew up and attended schools in Ashton, Idaho. He graduated from the University of Idaho in Political Science and received his history major from Moscow, Idaho. David joined the United States Army and received the rank of Private First Class. On August 5, 1956, he married Charlotte Yvonne Bogue in Sandpoint, Idaho. David and Charlotte made their home in St. Anthony, Idaho, where David worked as the director over three counties for the State of Idaho Health & Welfare Department. He also worked in Rexburg, and retired in Idaho Falls. He was the President of the Lion's Club in St. Anthony, Future Farmers of America Band, Full Gospel Men's Fellowship, and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed his flowers and vegetable gardens, cross country skiing, stream fishing, deep sea fishing, crabbing, traveling, concerts and enjoyed playing guitar during Bible study groups in his home. He was a vendor at the Farmer's Market in Idaho Falls. He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. David is survived by his wife, Charlotte Yvonne Rankin of Ammon, ID; son, Mitchell Lynn Rankin of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Susan Yvonne (Robert John) Hidalgo of Idaho Falls, ID; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Kenderson Rankin and Eva Gertrude Rankin; brother, George Kenderson Rankin; sisters, Margaret Ann Harame, Janis Arlene With, and Betty Lou Grover; sons, Michael Jay Rankin and Roger David Rankin. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at The Bridge Church, 2170 12th Street in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery in St. Anthony. Military Honors will be performed by the Saint Anthony Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 11/21/1933 - 3/4/2023Lyle Rankin
