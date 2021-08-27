Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Audrey Ann Rau, daughter of the late Vyolet Kasch and Opal Hall was born on December 21, 1936, in Pecatonica, Illinois. She grew up in California, Illinois, and Oregon where she graduated from Corvallis High School. Audrey married Harold Rau on December 29, 1954, celebrating their 65th anniversary this year. After they were married, she traveled with her husband who worked for General Electric in multiple states, before they settled in Idaho Falls where they spent the majority of their life. She worked at various potato processing facilities before retiring from Basic American Food in 1996. She loved to travel with her friends and family, spending time in Alaska, British Columbia, Mexico, Italy, and England. She departed quietly at home on August 24, 2021, surrounded by family. Her warm and loving life will be forever cherished in the hearts of her husband and her children: Shirley Rau, Sandy Jordan, Sue O'Connor, and Stan Rau; her grandchildren: Piper Cabaltera, Dalton Sullivan, Niko Contos, Skylar Rau, and Kiki Rau; and her great-grandchildren: Violet Cabaltera and Aurora Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Pete Hall; and her sister, Betty Kahre. As a result of her generous spirit and compassion, she was loved by many, and her influence will remain forever in the lives of all of those who knew her. Her life was as beautiful as the roses she loved and shared with many. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by Jamie Conyers and Encompass Hospice. The family will have a small, private celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Audrey 12/21/1936 - 8/24/2021Ann Rau