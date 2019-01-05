Darrel Lynn Rawson, 53, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on January 2, 2019, at home with family by his side. Darrel was born January 3, 1965, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Charles Leslie and Pearl Rawson. He grew up and attended schools in St. Anthony, Idaho. Darrel married Rose in 1987, and she brought two children, Lionel and Mosia, to this union. Together they had three more children, Charles, William, and Rebecka. Darrel and Rose later divorced. In 2008, Darrel married Kathleen Neilson. With this union came a bonus son, James Neilson. Darrel enjoyed his career driving his truck. He enjoyed fishing, being with his family and friends. He liked to listen to music, especially when his parents would play the guitar and sing. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed helping others whenever possible. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rawson, of Idaho Falls; children, Charles (Heather) Rawson of Athol, Idaho, William Rawson of Idaho Falls, Rebecka Rawson of Fargo, North Dakota, James (Jordan) Neilson of Idaho Falls, Lionel Huntsman of Troy, Montana, Mosia Huntsman of Idaho Falls; his parents, Chuck and Pearl Rawson of Rexburg; siblings, Steve (Wendy) Rawson of Roberts, Idaho, DeWayne Rawson of Rexburg, Kathy (Ed) Ours of Hibbard, Idaho, Karen (Jay) Rhymes of Fairbanks, Alaska, Jerry (Cyndi) Rawson of Lexington, South Carolina, Betty (Scott) Hall of Chapin, South Carolina; and nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a nephew, Brett Ours; and two uncles, Albert and William "Bill" Rawson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9, at the Salem LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Darrel 1/3/1965 - 1/2/2019Lynn Rawson