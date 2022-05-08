Vera Mae Raybould passed away peacefully May 4, 2022, after a courageous struggle with cancer. She was born February 20, 1937, to Forland and Grace Mortensen in Salem, Idaho. She grew up on the family farm, helping her parents with chores and farm work. She graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1955. She married Delmar Hunt Raybould on November 10, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Hibbard, Idaho, where they worked and raised their family. Vera was a great help on the farm as well as a wonderful wife and mother. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple callings in all organizations with some of her favorites being Stake Primary President and a Ricks College Stake Relief Society Secretary. Vera was always interested in community service. She served many years as a 4-H leader, teaching skills girls would use all their lives, and was frequently judged at county and state fairs. She was a longtime member and officer of the Rexburg Civic Club, and spent many years fundraising for the Madison Junior Miss Program. She was an active member of the Madison Memorial Hospital Foundation Board up until the time of her death. She was the President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the National Potato Council and traveled the world promoting the potato industry. While Dell served in the Idaho legislature in Boise, one of her favorite activities was attending Legisladies for 18 years, including a term as President. She is survived by her husband, Dell, her son, Jeffery (Vickie) Raybould, daughter Valerie (Mark) Bodily, and daughter Kathryn (Todd) Erikson, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother, and 2 granddaughters. A viewing will be held Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Henry's Fork Stake Center, 1508 West 3000 North, Rexburg, Idaho, with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at the Sugar City Cemetery. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Madison Memorial Hospital Foundation. Vera 2/20/1937 - 5/4/2022Mae Raybould