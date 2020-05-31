On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Douglas Sheldon Raymond passed on from his mortal journey here on earth with his loving wife, Joann, by his side. Doug lived a beautiful life full of hard work, fun, and love for his family, friends, faith, and community. He never let time nor empty space go to waste! He saw the very best in others and sometimes possessed an optimism about things and people that others could not see. He compassionately invested time and interest in his family, his profession, and his dear friends. Doug was born to Shele and Ione (Smith) Raymond on October 2, 1934, in Logan, Utah. He had three sisters who adored him: Rene', DeeAnn, and Faye. After graduating from Logan High School, he attended Utah State University where he met the love of his life, Joann Katseanes. They were married in Blackfoot, Idaho, on March 19, 1955, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on August 3, 1965. Doug joined the Army Reserves and they moved to Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He went on to attend Stanford University and graduated with his certification as a physical therapist. Doug and Joann settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked for many years at Sacred Heart Hospital which later became known as Parkview Hospital. He was the second Registered Physical Therapist in the state of Idaho. He built and developed his own practice at the Teton Knee Center, and later worked at Good Samaritan. He also owned multiple businesses including a tennis court construction company. He was an active member of the Idaho Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association and served two terms as President. He also served as Chairman of the Examination Committee of the American Physical Therapy Association and clinical instructor for University of Utah School of Physical Therapy in Salt Lake City, Utah. Doug had five children, four boys and one daughter, and enjoyed many outdoor adventures with them. He enjoyed decades of snow skiing and staying at the cabin with this family in Alta, Wyoming. He also enjoyed water sports on the lake, hiking, camping, fishing, bird and big game hunting, turkey hunts in Missouri, playing tennis, and traveling with Joann. He was always striving to live a healthy life and ran five miles every morning as long as he could. Despite losing two sons in adulthood, Doug never let bitterness take over his happiness. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions throughout his life. Numerous young men learned about the great outdoors as he led them on 50-mile hikes as their Explorer Scout Leader. He especially loved serving in the Idaho Falls Temple. Doug served his patients diligently until he was 80 years old. He was also persistent in his desire to keep shoveling the snow, exercise, pour tennis courts, collect tools, visit grandchildren, drink strawberry milkshakes, and finally live independently and walk on his own up until his final days. He was dearly loved by all who knew him! Doug is preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Rene Hamblin and Faye Tuttle; sons, Randy Scott Raymond and Robert S. Raymond; and daughter-in-law, YaVonne Raymond. He is survived by his wife, Joann (Katseanes) Raymond; daughter, Tamara Sue Raymond of St. George, Utah; son, Roger S. (Christy) Raymond of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Richard S. Raymond of Fruit Heights, Utah; sister, DeeAnn (John) Phillips of Englewood, Florida;15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Douglas 10/2/1934 - 5/26/2020S. Raymond
