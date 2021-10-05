Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Our wife, mother, and grandmother, Janice M. Raymond left this life on October 2, 2021 at the family home of natural causes, with her family at her side. She was born July 30, 1934 in Nephi, Utah, the daughter of James L. and Zenda Madsen McPherson. She had a wonderful childhood and love being raised with her cousins, some of whom were "double cousins" as her mother's sister and her father's brother were also married to one another. During her High School years, the family moved to LaBelle, Idaho, where she met her future husband. On March 12, 1952 she married O. Dallas Raymond in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and enjoyed serving in the Relief Society, Young Women, and the Primary organizations. She prided herself in serving in the primary for more than 25 years consecutively. She loved the Temple, Christmas, and above all, her family. She lost her youngest her youngest daughter, Kathern, as an infant. Their reunion will be one of the highlights of her life. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kenneth, DeWayne, DeLyle, and James R. Her sister and best friend Merideth (Summers) preceded her, as well as her in laws; Orson C. and Beatrice Raymond and Great grand-daughter, Kimber Wray. She is survived by her husband, Dallas, and children Sherrie (Gary) Campbell, Jerald (Cheri) Raymond, Nyle (Caryn) Raymond, Marjean (Les) Schaat, Reed (Stacie) Raymond, and Todd Raymond. 27 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild (expected) as well as her brother, Dale (Anita) McPherson, sister-in-law Bernice (Blair) Poelman and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 3547 East Menan-Lorenzo Highway, Menan, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., both at the church. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Janice 7/30/1934 - 10/2/2021Raymond