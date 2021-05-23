Joann Raymond Raymond On May 18, 2021, Joann Katseanes Raymond, passed on from her mortal journey here on earth with her loving family at her side. Joann was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all those who knew her. She exemplified the true meaning of Charity. She loved and cared for all of God's children no matter their status or circumstance in life. She lived life to it's fullest and never let a day go by without serving another. Joann was born to Angel and Ada Katseanes on December 18, 1934, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was the youngest of 11 children, including 6 brothers and 4 sisters, and was known as the "baby sister." She spent many fun-filled days on the family farm and sheep ranch in the Bone, Idaho area. After graduating from Blackfoot High School, she attended Utah State University where she met her eternal partner, Douglas S. Raymond. They were married in Blackfoot, Idaho, on March 19, 1955, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on August 3, 1965. She cared for the family while her husband served in the Army Reserves at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, and then on to college at Stanford University in California. They settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their five children. Joann was an active member of the LDS church and served in numerous callings, including Relief Society President, Primary, and numerous other positions. She especially enjoyed working in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was known for her compassionate care to all her church members and neighbors. Serving a meal to a family brought her intense joy. Her Christ-like love was one of her most admirable traits. Joann was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Her most treasured moments were when she was surrounded by children. She never missed a sports activity or dance recital and was usually the loudest cheering voice in the crowd. She enjoyed decades of snow skiing and was the Idaho Falls Ski Club representative for the Wednesday Ladies Day bus to Grand Targhee. Her greatest passion for sports was her tennis activities, and especially all the friends she made along the way. She also enjoyed the family cabin near Grand Targhee Resort. She enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing with the family. She especially loved traveling with Doug and other companions to places around the world. Joann is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas S. Raymond; her mother and father; 10 siblings; sons, Randy Scott Raymond and Robert S. Raymond; and daughter-in-law, YaVonne Raymond. She is survived by daughter, Tamara Sue Ferney of St. George, Utah; sons, Roger S. (Christy) Raymond of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Richard S. Raymond of Bountiful, Utah; and sister-in-law, Rodonna Katseanes of Blackfoot, Idaho; and sister-in-law, DeeAnn Phillips of Florida; 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends and family Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Joann's obituary page. Burial will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.