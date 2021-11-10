Our sweet dad and grandfather, Orson Dallas Raymond, familiarly known as Dallas, passed away on November 6, 2021, in his home in Menan, surrounded by his family. He was born February 14, 1932 to Orson Curtis and Beatrice Miller Raymond in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Except for a two-year mission to the Eastern States, he lived in Menan his entire life. He had a love for farming and ranching, and had a natural aptitude for mechanics and was able to incorporate all three as he worked the land, tended the cattle and fixed almost any piece of broken machinery on his farm, and that of many of the neighbors'. He had a deep love for God and Country and strived to serve and honor both throughout his entire life. He always had a fascination with aircraft and loved fishing since he was a young boy. He married his high school sweetheart in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 12, 1952 and was separated from her by death for only 5 weeks. They were blessed with seven children, six of whom they were able to raise to adulthood. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Janice, his daughter, Kathern, who died in infancy, his parents, Orson C. and Beatrice Raymond, and great-grand-daughter, Kimber Wray. He is survived by children, Sherrie (Gary) Campbell, Jerald (Cheri) Raymond, Nyle (Caryn) Raymond, Marjean (Les) Schaat, Reed (Stacie) Raymond, and Todd Raymond. 27 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way, as well as sister, Bernice (Blair) Poelman and brother-in-law Dale (Anita) McPherson and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 3547 East Menan-Lorenzo Highway, Menan, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday November 12, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 am, both at the church. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby; condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com O. Dallas 2/14/1932 - 11/6/2021Raymond
