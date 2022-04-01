Paul Raymond was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 9th, 1951 and adopted by Leon and Gail Raymond. He passed away on March 30, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho in the hospital surrounded by his family. He lived in Menan, Idaho until his family moved to Montana when he was 3. This is where he stayed until after he graduated from Corvallis High School. Paul moved to Rexburg to attend Ricks College where he met and married his wife, Connie June Forbush. Paul had a brilliant mind and used it to excel in his Engineering Career that began in Pocatello, Idaho where he attended Idaho State University Trade School in the field of Civil Engineering. Then quickly accelerating into the position as the City Engineer for the City of Pocatello. In 1980, they moved from Pocatello to Mountain Home where he was the City Engineer there for 18 years. This is where they stayed and raised their 4 children. Paul was offered a job in 1999 in Nampa, Idaho as the city's Public Works Director. He enjoyed that job tremendously and loved working with the employees and the public. He served 2 years as a city council member for the city of Nampa, and was also on the board of directors for the Treasure Valley Transit. After retiring, he and his wife served an LDS mission in Zimbabwe, Africa after which, they moved to Rigby where they currently reside. He is survived by his wife Connie Raymond; children - Brent (Vesbian) Raymond in Tubac Arizona, Blair (Christie) Raymond in Boise Idaho, Kristy (Jeff) McKinlay in Rigby Idaho, Lori (Brent) Davis in Rigby Idaho. Siblings: Mark (Sherry) Raymond in Wisdom Montana, LeAnn (Kelly) Ryan in Weston Idaho, Linnae (Steve) Allensworth in Puyallup Washington, Dalene (Dennis) Norman in Frenchtown Montana. Paul and Connie have 13 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Paul is preceded in death by parents, brothers Bart Rae Raymond and John Thomas Raymond; sister Nancy Irene Apted and grandson Kade Duke McKinlay. Paul was very well known for his humor, quick wit, and his ability to tease even those who didn't want to be. He had a passion for knowledge and learning; and was excited for any opportunity to share what he had been learning to any open ear. He loved his family more than anything and looked forward to when they would come to visit, especially if it had anything to do with eating. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at EIRMC for their love and service towards their father, husband, and Grandpa. Visitation for Paul will be on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby 15th Ward Sundance LDS Church house located at 602 Sundance, Rigby, ID 83442. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Paul 6/9/1951 - 3/30/2022D Raymond