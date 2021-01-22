Antonio Razo Razo Antonia Razo, 66, passed away January 18, 2021, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. She was born December 17, 1954, in Manuel Doblado, GTO, Mexico, to Jose Guadalupe Manriquez Lopez and Enedina (Cisneros). Antonia married Salvador Razo in 1972, in Manuel Doblado, GTO, Mexico. Antonia Razo, a homemaker, was a resident of Great Bend since 2014 coming from Blackfoot, Idaho. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Survivors include husband, Salvador Razo, of the home; two sons, Jose Razo of Joplin, Mo. and Rodrigo "Rigo" Razo of Great Bend; two daughters, Martha Razo of Great Bend and Veronica Razo of Great Bend; 13 grandchildren; and many brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and Godchildren. Antonia was preceded in death by one son, Salvador Razo, Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend. Vigil and Rosary will be 7:00 pm Sunday, January 17, at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, January 24, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials be given to the donor's choice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.