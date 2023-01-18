Deon (Geisler) Reed, 83, passed away January 11, 2023. She was born October 6, 1939, to Clyde and Inez Geisler. She grew up in the Annis, Idaho area near the Annis Butte and the Snake River. She attended schools in Annis and then attended Rigby High School. She married her sweetheart, Paul Wayne Reed on April 2, 1958. They purchased the Reed Family homestead where they farmed and raised cattle. Deon was a beautician and operated her own salon from her home. Paul and Deon were blessed with two children, Renae Mueller and Darwin Reed. Deon enjoyed conversation and visiting with friends and family. She was an extraordinary listener. She taught her family how to make things beautiful and see the beauty in life. She spent several summers working with her friends at Queen of Hearts Nursery Garden, where she shared her knowledge. She kept beautiful flower beds and an expansive vegetable garden. She had a love of sports. She was always in attendance for sports and recitals for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Deon always enjoyed an intense lightning storm. She was known to be up watching all hours of the night, but most of all, she enjoyed warm weather and sunshine and enjoyed it best from her patio in St George, UT. It is no secret why Paul called her his sunshine. Deon enjoyed spending time with her family and would travel all over the states to visit her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Deon enjoyed her church family as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After retirement, Deon and Paul served a mission in Houston, Texas, and a second mission in St George, Utah. They decided to spend the last chapter of their lives soaking up the sunshine for 27 years and had recently returned to Idaho to be closer to family. She is survived by her children; Renae (Blake) Mueller, Darwin (Lisa) Reed (Grandchildren: Megan Herbert, Amy Boll, Amber Young, Tiffany Reed, Breanna Croke, Mylaac Reed, Gabriel Reed, Jazzleena Reed, and Kilam Reed), Brother, Kirk Geisler (Sally), and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, parents, and brothers, Max and Kent. Funeral Services for Deon will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00am. Visitation prior to service from 9:30-10:45am at the LaBelle 4th Ward LDS Church (4223 E 528 N Rigby, Idaho 83442). Internment at the Annis Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at Eckersellfuneralhome@gmail.com Deon 10/6/1939 - 1/11/2023Geisler Reed
+1
Trending Now
-
Idaho Falls man reportedly raped girl multiple times for five years
-
Prosecutors: Vallow intended to kill children, 'boyfriend's wife'
-
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys improve to 13-0
-
2023 State of the City Address to be held in new location
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.