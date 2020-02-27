LaRene Reed (Pancheri), 86, passed away February 19, 2020, while traveling on a much anticipated cruise with her beloved husband of sixty-seven years and her children. At the time of her passing, she was in the arms of her loving daughter and surrounded by her husband and children. LaRene was born to Rudolph Leon Pancheri and Nelda Elnora Grant on January 14, 1934, in the Idaho Falls Sacred Heart Hospital. She was their only child and formed close bonds with both of her parents. LaRene grew up on a humble farm and learned how to work hard at an early age, a trait she kept throughout her entire life. LaRene spent much of her time cooking and cleaning the house, allowing time for both of her parents to work on the farm. She was an amazing cook, known for her incredible cinnamon rolls, pies, and chicken noodle soup. LaRene was an exceptional student and excelled in her studies while attending Osgood and New Sweden Elementary Schools. She went on to graduate from Idaho Falls High School. After graduation, she received additional education at the community business college before marrying her sweetheart. Charles LeRoy Reed and LaRene were married on November 21, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, while Roy was on a short leave from his naval service. Three weeks after their marriage, LaRene travelled to Norfork, Virginia, by train where Roy's ship was stationed. This was LaRene's first time away from home. She called her parents often because she was so homesick. They have always looked back on this time with fond memories. After completing his Naval service, LeRoy and LaRene moved to the New Sweden area, west of Idaho Falls, and began a cherished life of farming. Soon after, LaRene became a mother to her first son, Alan, followed by another son, Bryon and then later a daughter, LuAnn. With a young family, Roy and LaRene made the decision to take their family to the Ogden, Utah temple where the family would receive the sealing ordinance. This decision was a great blessing for their family. LaRene was an exceptional mother and took this role seriously. She always encouraged her children and grandchildren to pursue each of their many interests and talents and was their biggest cheerleader and supporter. She was a true friend to each of them and will continue as a centerpiece in their lives. LaRene loved living as a farm wife and was a huge part of making each harvest a success. She spent hours making large meals for the harvest crew and was a loyal truck driver during potato harvests in her younger years. Family was everything to LaRene. She loved to share stories of her parents, ancestors, and posterity with all her friends and family. After her father died, she spent many choice years caring for her aging mother. She provided service for her grandkids by helping with new babies, babysitting their children, and allowing many grandkids to live in her home during times of transition. She served others constantly without ever expecting anything in return. LaRene also enjoyed pursuing her many talents. She loved to sew quilts and dish towels, china paint, and make other keepsakes to share with her family and friends. Every Christmas she would give her loved ones gifts which had been lovingly made with her arthritic hands. She also had a beautiful singing voice. In recent years, LaRene and her husband enjoyed time in the summers at their cabin in Island Park. Winters were spent with very close friends in St. George, Utah. LaRene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years serving within the church and community, including volunteer service as the President of the Eastern Idaho Medical Center Auxiliary Board as a Pink Lady administrator. She and Roy spent many years as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple. They also served a mission in the Salt Lake City, Temple Square mission. She has a firm testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and her Heavenly Father. LaRene left this life with faith and anticipation to see her loved ones who have passed on before her. LaRene is survived by her loving husband, Charles LeRoy Reed; her children, Alan (Holly) Reed, Bryon (Debbie) Reed, both of Idaho Falls, and LuAnn (Doug) Charles of Murray, UT; as well as 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. She loved each of them dearly and will be painfully missed by all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolf and Nelda Pancheri, and a daughter-in-law, JoAnne Reed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Osgood Ward, 7940 N 35th W, Idaho Falls, with Bishop Jeff Danielson officiating. The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. LaRene 1/14/1934 - 2/19/2020Reed
