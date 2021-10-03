Patricia "Pat" Anne Reed passed away on September 28, 2021. She was born on February 17, 1938 to Colonel Gwinn Ulm and Mayme Catherine Coleman Porter in the Panama Canal Zone. She attended high school in Riverside, California, and graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia. She attended the University of Miami in Florida and Strayers Business School in Washington D.C., after which she worked for the U.S. Government for 20 years in Alexandria, VA, for the Defense Logistics Agency and for the Department of Energy in Idaho Falls, ID. She also enjoyed being a substitute teacher for nine years in Virginia. She married Raymond Chester Michael in 1961. They enjoyed and loved their two beautiful children, Eric D. Michael and Cynthia J. Michael. They were later divorced. In 1989, she married William Coleman Reed of Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they lived together for many happy years. They moved to Mesquite, Nevada in 2005. Pat and Bill loved to camp in the mountains. They enjoyed traveling and had many wonderful times being together to Europe, New Zealand, the French Polynesia Islands, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and many times in the U.S. Pat loved to read her books and to watch football, especially the Washington Redskins. She looked forward to going to Virginia Beach with her daughter, Cindy, every year. It was a special time for them to be together. Pat is survived by her two children, Eric (Cassandra) and Cynthia; three stepchildren, William H. (Kelli) Reed, Stacy A. (Andrew) Reed, Valerie E. (Scott) Taylor; five grandchildren, twins Steven and Sarah Michael, Gregory, Jordan Reed, Laurel Taylor; sister Vada Ward of Denver, CO; niece Monica (Ted) Bortolini; nephew Michael; cousin Yvonne (Ralph) Coleman of CA. Pat valued her many friends in Mesquite and Idaho Falls and in the Washington D.C. area. She always felt so blessed to have such wonderful friends that were so loving and supportive to her. Because she was such a good friend, she will be greatly missed. Services will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Mesquite United Methodist Church, 420 N. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada. Interment will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (MST) in the Twin Falls Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their Guestbook at virginvalleymortuary.com Patricia 2/17/1938 - 9/28/2021Anne Reed
