Ruth Field Reed passed away July 10, 2021, peacefully in her home in Idaho Falls, at the age of 95. She was born August 12,1925, in Ammon, Idaho, the daughter of John Franklin and Ceretta Empey Field. She grew up in a loving, busy farming family, and attended school in Ammon. After high school, she attended the Idaho Falls School of Nursing. During World War II, as she was training to be a nurse, she joined the Cadet Corps. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years. Most of that time she worked in Labor and Delivery and she loved her career, helping many babies come into the world. She met her eternal companion, Verl William Reed, while attending high school and they began dating after his return from serving in the war. They were married November 26, 1946, in the Idaho Falls Temple, beginning a love-filled life together. They lived for a short time in Salt Lake City, and then moved to Idaho Falls where they lived the rest of their lives. They were blessed with four children. After over 50 years of marriage, her beloved husband passed away, leaving her a widow for over 23 years. How wonderful their reunion must be! She blessed the lives of all around her. She loved to serve her family and friends and was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her example will bless the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Sherrie (John) Maxfield, Donna (Jody) Denning, and Annette (Bruce) Wilding, all of Idaho Falls; and a sister, Lois Tenney Benson of Ogden, Utah. She will also be missed and remembered by her 12 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ceretta Field; her husband, Verl; her son, Val; two brothers, Lynn and Grant Field; and a sister, Maurine Burgie. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Lincoln 7th Ward Building, 4707 E. Iona Road, with Bishop Mark Sorensen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. A special thanks is given to the Encompass Hospice nurses who gave Ruth such kind service at the conclusion of her life. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ruth 8/12/1925 - 7/10/2021Reed
+2