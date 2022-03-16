Ross Neal Reese 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was born May 23, 1928 the son of Foster S. and Inid F. Reese. He grew up on the homestead farm in Benson, Utah with his three brothers and one sister. He graduated form North Cache High School and shortly after, married his sweetheart, Beth Berger in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they had four daughters, Kathryn Dansie (Bob) Idaho Falls, Janice Dixon (Tom) Highlands Ranch, CO, Nancy Whyte (Ted) Rexburg, and Candis Bischoff (Mike) Mesa, AZ. Much later, Ross and Beth were divorced. Ross was a prominent Realtor in the Rexburg area for many years, serving as President of the Upper Valley Board of Realtors, President of the Idaho Board of Realtors, and Commissioner of the Idaho State Real Estate Commission. He developed several of Rexburg's sub-divisions as well as properties in Lake Havasu, AZ, Florida, and built Island Park Village Resort in Idaho. Ross had his own plane and loved flying. He made many trips around the country and enjoyed his family and grandkids by his side. Ross and Beth loved sight-seeing, which expanded into many motorcycle excursions with dear friends. They also loved visiting other countries and cultures. He loved the view of the golf course and airport from his living room and loved visiting with his dear neighbors. Reading was a passion as was keeping up on current events. Family was the most important thing to him. They will all remember him for his quick wit, hilarious sense of humor and sharp keen mind up to the very end of his life. He was forever young and always so appreciative of the service he received from his family. Ross had a love of family history and doing temple work in his later years. He passed away as a well-loved member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he loved his Savior. The family would like to express our sincere love and appreciation to OneSource Home Health and Hospice, and especially to his nurse, Corina, for her loving attentive care of our father and grandfather in the final days of his life. He is survived by his daughters, (Janice, Nancy, Candis), a brother (Lee Reese), and his sister, (Carol Reese), 17 Grandchildren, 46 Great Grandchildren, and 11 Great-Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers (Norris and Dallin), and a daughter (Kathy Dansie). Services will be held Saturday, March 19th, at the Park Street LDS Chapel (513 Park Street, Rexburg) at 11am. Viewing will be held Friday, March 18th at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East) from 5:30 to 7 pm and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Ross 5/23/1928 - 3/13/2022Reese