DeAnna Lynn Heed Reeves, 44, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 8, 2021, at her home. DeAnna was born October 24, 1976, in South Jordan, Utah, to Harvey Golden Heed and Marilyn Joy Kohn Heed. She grew up and attended schools in Riverton, Utah, and graduated from Valley High School in 1994. On November 25, 1994, she married Bradley Scott Reeves in West Jordan, Utah. DeAnna and Brad made their home in Rigby, Idaho, where DeAnna was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crafting, doing nails, coaching softball with her girls, Cub Scouts with her boys, and loved to travel with her family. She was creative. She was always helping and serving her family, always willing to help and lend a hand. She had a big heart. She was supportive of her kids' activities. She also loved to fish and hunt. DeAnna is survived by her husband, Brad Reeves of Rigby, ID; daughter, Jennifer (Tyler) Ramsey and grandson, Mason, of Newport News, VA; daughter, Alexandria (Eric) Stratton of Rigby, ID; son, Kyle (Jazmine) Reeves of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Trevor Reeves of Ririe, ID; and a brother, Stephen Heed of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The service will be broadcast live on DeAnna's obituary. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. DeAnna 10/24/1976 - 4/8/2021Reeves
