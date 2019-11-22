Kim Sherwood Reilly passed on home to Our Lord on November 14, 2019. She will be sorely missed by so many. Kim was born on March 11, 1956 to Vaughn Alma Deem and Diana Viola Sherwood. She graduated from Orem High School in 1973. She then attended BYU Utah, where she excelled academically. Kim was an outstanding athlete, playing softball, basketball and volleyball for BYU. She was an accomplished artist, writer and poet. After college, Kim moved to Idaho Falls where she met and married her first husband, Tim Justin. From that union came a beautiful daughter Heather Nicole Justin. Heather gave Kim her three precious grandchildren, Tazzen Fox, Neveah Day and AJ Day. Kim later fell in love with and married Doug Reilly. Kim was his round the clock caregiver in his final illness. Doug passed away March 2, 2015. Kim was loved by all who knew her. She had a very compassionate heart and would give her all to help anyone in need. She had a great sense of humor. She had a close personal friendship with Jesus, was a loyal friend to many and was greatly cherished by her St. John Paul II Parish family. Kim is survived by her father Vaughn (Danna) Deem, and her sisters Susana (Jim) Goodrich, Lorri Wheeler, Shantel (Dave) Sullivan, DeAnn Fawson, JoAnn (Kevin) Burnett, Lucy (Dan) Hardman; her brothers Steve (Melissa) Deem, Darin (Debby) Deem, Trent Deem, Russel Deem, Scott (Gaynel) Deem Rick Fawson and Craig Fawson, along with her stepfather Deloy Fawson. She has many adoring nieces and nephews. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Flossy Deem and Wilfred and Phyllis Sherwood, her mother Diane Voila Sherwood, her brothers Lynn Sherwood Deem, and Michael Herbert and her nephews Chad, Eric and Dylan Fawson. Her sweet, loving spirit will live on! Kim 3/11/1956 - 11/14/2019Sherwood Reilly