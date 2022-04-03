Mark Reisenburg, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 29, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. He was born in Idaho Falls on December 24, 1941, to Marvin and Blanche Reisenburg. Sometime between 1942 and 1946 his family moved to North Dakota. In September 1952, they moved back to Idaho Falls. Mark served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962. Mark is a plank owner of the USS Kitty Hawk and saw the world from its decks. In 1964, Mark married Susan Cohen in Idaho Falls, together they had two sons, Paul and Michael. They were later divorced. In 1974, Mark married Kathy Price and became a father to her son, Kevin. In 1975, they welcomed Heather to complete their family. Mark managed various parts departments to include many years working for Burgraff Construction. Mark had a love of the outdoors, cutter racing, guns, and was a physical fitness fanatic. Mark loved spending time in Island Park with family and friends. Mark is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Paul Reisenburg (Ronette); daughter, Heather Quinton (Brad); son, Kevin Moses (Toinette); brothers, Roy Reisenburg (Jeannette), Gary Styhl (Becky), Craig Styhl (Cindy); sisters, Becky Metcalf, and Deann Powell. He had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael. We would like to give a special thank you to Crystal, Anjula, and Cassie from Brio Home Health and Hospice. Thank you for loving and taking such great care of Mark. Mark was loved by all, and a friend to many; however, no services will be held per his request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating towards Parkinson's Disease research via https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mark 12/24/1941 - 3/29/2022Reisenburg