Dr. Harley Reno

Dr. Harley Wayne Reno, age 82 of Rigby, passed away at his home Tuesday March 30, 2021. Harley was born February 13, 1939 in Oakland, California a son to Dorris Gaylen Reno and Margaret Eileen Moffatt Reno. Harley earned five master's degrees and a PHD in his education. He was a Professor of Engineering Science at Baylor University and Oklahoma State and at the INL. Throughout his life he lived in California, Oklahoma and Idaho. He enjoyed nature and was a fishing guide for fifty years. He is survived by his wife Cathy Reno of Rigby, Baby sister Charlene Reno-Brown of Tennessee, and two daughters; Robin Reno of Salt Lake City and Katy Reno of Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Harley 2/13/1939 - 3/30/2021Wayne Reno