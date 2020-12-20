Marco Antonio Reyes, "Mark" passed from this life to the next, Thursday, December 17, 2020. Mark was born in Jackson, Michigan on July 17, 1966, to Antonio Reyes and Maria Teresa Banuelos. He spent a few years of his younger life living in Tamaulipas, Mexico, where he had fond memories, but most of his life was spent growing up in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He always talked about how, during these years, his family traveled to Center, Colorado several summers to work in the harvest. He graduated from Las Cruces High School and then went on to college at Dona Ana Branch Community College to earn certification as an HVAC Technician. He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada after graduation to start working. It was here that he met his wife, Candie. They were married in Las Vegas on May 6, 1995 in the Las Vegas Temple. It was always a bit of a joke to tell people they were "married in Vegas". A few months after, they moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico and after a year, had their first son, Marco II. They then moved to Mud Lake, Idaho where they ended up staying. In the next few years they added 3 more boys, Matthew, Michael, and Joshua, and then finally a girl, Isabella, who earned the nickname Izzy. Mark's children were his pride and joy. He enjoyed watching them in whatever they were doing, from piano to dance to sports. Mark was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several callings, but one of his favorites was as a primary teacher. He loved teaching the kids and would still joke with them when he saw them as adults. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. Mark loved to go fishing and was always grateful to his father-in-law for teaching him the ins and outs of float tubing and fly fishing. Mark served as a city councilman on the Mud Lake City Council for 16 years. He enjoyed the people he served with. Mark is survived by his wife; Candie, his children; Marco II, Matthew, Michael, Joshua and Izzy, his brother and sisters; Marlene (Gayla) Chacon, Teresa (Jose Sanchez) Reyes, Mario Reyes and Esmeralda (Ivo) Otame. He is preceded in death by his father and mother and sister-in-law; Chella Reyes. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 a.m., at the Terreton Stake Center. A Funeral Service will follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. also at the Terreton Stake Center. Interment will be in the West Jefferson Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com Marco 7/17/1966 - 12/17/2020Antonio Reyes
News Trending Today
-
VOLLEYBALL: All-Area Player of the Year: Sidney Parker, Madison
-
VOLLEYBALL: All-Area Teams
-
Mel Erickson, longtime Idaho Falls city councilman and parks advocate, dead
-
FOOTBALL: All-State teams announced
-
Idaho Falls motions for dismissal of Tapp lawsuit
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys rally past Blackfoot with strong second half
-
Dance, Blake
-
Morishita, Brian
-
Woman sentenced to probation for 2-year-old who died in her care
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Blackfoot girls basketball downs Idaho Falls