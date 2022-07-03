Donna Rae Reynolds, age 79, of Woodbury MN and Gold Canyon, AZ, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Special Education Teacher, passed away unexpectedly June 14, 2022. Donna grew up in Idaho where she met her late husband before ultimately settling in Hastings, MN. Donna's key interests included traveling and the many destinations she enjoyed with her late husband on their motorcycle or in their corvette and RV. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as watching movies, pets, and being an active member in her community. She recently relocated to Arizona and enjoyed the warmer winter weather and connections with new friends. It's been a difficult last few years for her with the passing of her late husband and two children, but we have comfort they are at peace and together again. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Reynolds Sr.; parents, Edward Owen and Artella Hammer Smith; children Gina (Fisher) Webster and Jeffrey Fisher; and grandson, Matthew Fisher. Donna is survived by her son, David (Debra) Reynolds Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica (William) Sherlin, Jade Canery, Nathan (Dawnie) Fisher, Ethan Reynolds, and Tyler Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Maddie Fisher and Isla LaBore; sisters, Lela Smith, Tricia (Shawn) Murphy, and Peggy (Harley) Miller; brothers, Gandy (Linda) Gianchetta and Larry (Dee Dee) Gianchetta; and many nieces and nephews. Inurnment will take place Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Arrangements by Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, Woodbury, MN Donna 12/21/1942 - 6/14/2022Rae Reynolds