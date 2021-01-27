Paul E. Reynolds, 65 of Idaho Falls, passed away at his home on January 24, 2021. Paul was born in Augsburg, Germany to Eugene Paul and Teddie Lou Reynolds on November 13, 1955. He grew up in Pocatello then moved to Idaho Falls Idaho where he graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1973. He attended Eastern Idaho Technical School where he obtained a certificate in Radiological Control Safety shortly after graduating High School. He worked as a Rad/Con Tech. at the Idaho National Laboratory for several years. In 1981, he married Lynn Margaret White, the love of his life, and they lived in Iona, Idaho. Paul, Lynn, and Teddie ran the Bone Store in Bone Idaho for several years. It was both challenging and rewarding and made many friends of the residents there. Paul and Lynn moved to Soldotna Alaska in 1993 and lived there for nearly 25 years. He started a customizable promotional advertising business and worked at Fred Meyer as a stock manager. He enjoyed exploring the many places of that beautiful state and fishing for Salmon. Alaska was his second home. They were pet parents to Maggie, Bandit, and Chloe, their beloved dogs. Paul was a son, brother, and uncle to a family that will forever love him and keep him in their hearts. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Margaret Reynolds. He is survived by his mother, Teddie White of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Gene Reynolds and stepmother, Debbie of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Clarissa Reynolds of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cynthia (Mark) Garriott of Shelley, ID; sister, Amanda Reynolds of Idaho Falls, ID; nephew, Oscar Reynolds of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister, Sydney Reynolds of Las Vegas, Nevada. A private graveside service will be held at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Paul 11/13/1955 - 1/24/2021Reynolds
