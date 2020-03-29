Rebecca Ann Rhead, age 67, passed away at home in Rigby, Idaho on March 25, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Earl Wade Quigley and Martha Eileen Blackmer; and was the third of five children. She grew up in Buhl, Idaho along with her two older brothers and two younger sisters. Becky graduated from Buhl High School in 1971. During those years, she participated in 4-H, choir, girl's league, Nursing Club, powder puff football, and drill team. Becky attended Rick's College in Rexburg, Idaho her freshman year, then transferred to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah for her sophomore year. She met (Austin) William Hart Ashby and they were married on June 27, 1973, in Logan, Utah. They are parents of six children and over the years have resided in Utah, Idaho, Virginia, and California. The marriage ended after 16 years and Becky moved with her children back to Buhl. Two years later she met and married Ron Rhead from Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 8, 1991. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. Her marriage to Ron quickly expanded her family circle by adding six stepchildren to the mix. Together they have six boys and six girls. At the time of her death, she had 47 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Becky served in many capacities, including serving as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Being among God's creations was important to Becky, whether it was out in the countryside, among the trees of a forested mountain, on the shore of a lake, or an ocean beach. Becky was uplifted and energized as she marveled and interacted with whatever nature had to offer. As she explored plants and herbs, rocks and minerals, feathered birds or fragrant flowers, she had the natural ability to turn the simplest and humblest things into a work of art. She had a great love for animals. Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Quigley; grandparents Earl and Thelma Quigley, and Lee Allen Blackmer and Eva Luella Freeman. A private family graveside service was held on March 28th at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Menan, Idaho. Special thanks to the amazing doctors and staff who have attended her for their compassionate and professional assistance over the last two years. Rebecca 1/2/1953 - 3/25/2020Ann Rhead
