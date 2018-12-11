Gloria Dawn Carson Rhodehouse passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 8, 2018. Gloria was born August 15, 1938, in Dillon, Montana, to Bonnie Belle Westfall and Alva C Carson. She was the oldest of three children having two brothers, Bruce and Terry. Gloria and her father shared a very special bond. Her parents traveled as she grew up, providing her the opportunity to live in Oregon, Montana, and Idaho. Gloria married Clifton B Rhodehouse on June 29, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1961. They built their home in Menan, Idaho, on the Rhodehouse homestead. They were blessed with four children, Sindy, Nolin, Kevin and Robin. In their earlier years of marriage, many hours were spent helping Cliff run the farm. She, not only having warm meals ready when needed, was found right in the middle of the fields, irrigating, hauling hay, picking potatoes, as well as feeding and doctoring cattle. Farming was a team effort by the whole family. She and Clifton taught their children the benefits of hard work by example. Once her little ones were old enough to start school, she became employed at Midway Elementary School. She had a unique gift of helping children with special needs and was a substitute teacher. She was well liked, admired by all and helped supervise many field trips with her own children. Gloria has always been a proactive person. When something needed to be done, she took immediate action to accomplish it. As a side interest, Gloria bought, remodeled and sold mobile homes. She later returned to school for more education; she received her license as Nursing Home Administrator for the State of Idaho and managed Carson's Nursing Home for several years in Clark, Idaho. She later founded her own geriatric care center, Rosewood Manor, in Rigby, Idaho. Gloria was a gifted artist. She loved to paint with oils and painted many landscapes and still lifes. She always had an eye for color and fashion. She was an avid shopper and looked forward to shopping with her daughters. She thrived on continuously learning and being productive throughout her life. After retirement, she enjoyed oil painting, reading, genealogy, mining gems, traveling to rock and gem shows and searching for antiques. She loved and cherished her family; her greatest joy of all was spending time with her loving husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found peace and hope in listening to the scriptures and daily prayer. Gloria held several ward and stake positions throughout her life. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and lived a life of service to others. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Clifton Rhodehouse of Menan, ID, her daughter, Sindy (Barrett) Clay of Saratoga Springs, UT, her sons, Nolin Rhodehouse of Menan, ID and Kevin Rhodehouse of Rigby, ID, and daughter, Robin (Colvin) Jergins of Idaho Falls, ID, 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Jacob Howe, great granddaughter, Rachel Allen, and great grandson, Stetsen Pinock. The family truly appreciates the many visits, phone calls and loving support by family members and friends. We wish to thank the care provided by medical staff and caregivers. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Menan LDS Church, 3547 E. Menan-Lorenzo Hwy, Menan, Idaho, with President Matt Hancock presiding. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gloria 8/15/1938 - 12/8/2018Rhodehouse