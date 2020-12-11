Evan J. Rice, 65, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and Uncle passed away December 7, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after spending 14 days fighting Covid-19. Evan was a true friend to all who knew him. Evan was born September 1, 1955, in Salmon, Idaho to George Arthur Rice and Shirley Mae MacRae. He was the 3rd child of 7 children. He grew up on the most beautiful dairy farm along the Salmon River. He attended Pioneer Elementary School, Salmon Junior High, and graduated from Salmon High School in 1974. He spent his school years working on the family dairy farm. The love of Dairy farming and cows was a part of Evan his entire life. As a youth, he loved riding motorcycles with his brothers and friends over the hills of Salmon. Evan was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He held positions as a Young Men's leader, Ward Clerk, Primary Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, and at the time of his death was Elder's Quorum President. His love of the Gospel was a huge part of who he was. Evan owned his own herd of dairy cows for 14 years and made lifelong friends being a dairyman. In 1987 he started his lifetime love of becoming a long haul truck driver. These skills benefited him for more than half his life. Even at the time of his death was working at WCP Solutions in Idaho Falls where he had worked for over 16 years. In 1974 Evan married Nileen Bowls in Salmon, Idaho. They were later divorced. To that union he had 7 children; Jay, David, AnnaMaria, Kathaleen, John, James, and Irene. On March 30, 1990, Evan married his soulmate and partner in crime, Linda Stanger in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were married almost 31 years filled with fun; much laughter, many tears, tons of happy times, and a few sad times. Camping at Redfish Lake every summer was their heavenly time. Evan and Linda were blessed with 4 more children: Lindy, Alan, Coleter, and Garrett. Evan loved his children and being their Dad was his greatest joy. He loved telling everyone that he had 11 children. Evan loved Idaho Falls and it became his home for over 31 years. He made lifelong friends everywhere he went, but he always missed Salmon. Evan is survived by his wife Linda Stanger Rice and his 11 children: Jay Rice, David (Mesha) Rice, AnnaMaria Rice, Kathaleen Rice (Gary Bateman), John (Katie) Rice, James (Brittney) Rice, Irene Rice (Scott Hendersen), Lindy (Chandler) Sommer, Alan Rice, Coleter (Mesa) Rice and Garrett Rice, 18 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents George and Shirley Rice, his sisters: Starla (Mel) Pyper, Robin (Lynn) Herbst, Chloe (Richard) McNabb, Heather (Jeff) Saxton, his brothers Kevin (Tammy) Rice, and Rock (Frances) Rice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Iona 10th Ward, 5169 Denning Ave., Iona. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Iona Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Evan 9/1/1955 - 12/7/2020J Rice
+1