Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Robert C Rice died on August 24, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1939, in Westwood, CA to L.J. and Donalda (Newman) Rice. He was the oldest of 4 children. He grew up farming and trucking throughout the snake river valley and parts of Montana. Later settling in the Idaho Falls area he started a trucking company with his father L.J. and his brother Don. In March 1962 he married Jeanette (Wheeler) and welcomed to beautiful stepdaughters Tami (Nolte) and Terrie (Anderson) as well as their son Robert P. Rice. They were later divorced. In June 1984 he married Sandra (Widerburg) and welcomed three more wonderful stepchildren, a daughter Alene, and two sons Dustin and Michael. He spent a happy life in the farming and trucking industry hauling many agricultural products. He made numerous friends throughout the region and had many employees over the years. He and Sandra had many wonderful years together traveling in their motor home having lots of adventures throughout the United States. They enjoyed time with their children, grandchildren, and various friends. He is survived by his son Robert P Rice of Idaho Falls, his stepdaughters Tami (Nolte) of Draper, UT, Terrie (Anderson (Scott)) of Lander, WY, Alene (Wolfensberger) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, his step sons Dustin Wolfensberger and Michael Edwards both of Idaho Falls, ID. He is also survived by his brothers, Donald J and David A (MaryAnn) Rice of Twin Falls, ID his sister Mary (Rick) Kuhn also of Twin Falls, ID, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, parents, and one sister-in-law Patsy (Don). He requested there be no funeral and in lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the cancer foundation of your choice or to the Shriner's Children's Hospital. Arrangements were made under the direction of Buck Murphy funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmurphy.com Robert 3/21/1939 - 8/24/2021Clem Rice