Bryce LaMar Rich 2-19-1932 to 2-20-2022 Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed on, Sunday, February 20, 2022, the day after celebrating his 90th Birthday with family surrounding him. He was born in Georgetown, Idaho to Autumn Fourth Rich and Bernice Allred Rich and grew up there, learning a great hard work ethic. He graduated from Idaho State College in Pocatello in 1953 and the same year was sealed to his beloved Barbara Willis in the Idaho Falls Temple. He married his sweetheart Sharon Harris Jones in the Salt Lake Temple in 1975 and they had over 46 1/2 years of a joyous, bonded marriage, and blending their yours, mine and ours family, which are so united in love. Bryce is father to 10 children who were his priority and love: Deborah, Karen, Alan, Sherrie, Mark, Ron, Teresa, LeeAnn, Alysia and Bryon. He was grandfather to 19, and great-grandfather to 14, who adore him and his sense of humor and teasing. Bryce worked as a Health Physicist in Radiation safety until his passing. He served as President of the National Health Physics Society, was head of the US delegation to the International Radiation Protection Association Meeting, in Berlin, Germany and much more, being so well respected by all who knew and worked with him. Bryce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a testimony and love for his Savior, and put Him first to guide his life, and served Him in many capacities: such as Bishop, Counselor in several Bishoprics, Temple Officiator for many years, Early Morning Seminary Teacher, faithful Home Teacher and Ministering Brother and more. Bryce honored his Pioneer Heritage and wanted to do nothing to ever tarnish the name of his great-grandfather, Charles C. Rich. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, daughter Karen, parents Autumn and Bernice, brothers Homer, Norman, and Terrill Rich. He is survivied by his children: Deborah Otteson, Alan (Sherry) Rich, Sherrie (John) Apperson, Mark (Tonie) Rich, Ron Jones, Teresa Rich, LeeAnn Clark, Alysia (Nathan) Thiriot, and Bryon Rich, Siblings: Doniel (Joy) Rich, Susan (Garn) Nelson, Barbara (Bud) Pinkerton, Peggy (Pete) Brandt, Sisters-in-law: Sheridan Rich and Lis Rich. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Shelley South Stake Center, 675 South Milton. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. till 12:40 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Bryce 2/19/1932 - 2/20/2022LaMar Rich