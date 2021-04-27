Richard Eugene Thatcher, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 19, 2021 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello. Richard Eugene Thatcher was called Dicky Gene as a boy in Oklahoma and Dick as an adult. Dick was born August 17, 1925 in Perry, Oklahoma, son of Lawrence Judson Thatcher and Alene Day. Dick, an infant when his parents divorced, was raised by his grandparents and extended family and friends. At age 17, he entered the Navy during World War II on June 9, 1943. He was an Aviation Ordinance, Third Class, and was stationed around the US in Corpus Christi, Texas; Prescot, Arizona; San Diego, California; Memphis, Tennessee; Lake City, Florida; Buford, South Carolina; and Crows Landing, California (Alameda Naval Air Base). After the war ended, he was stationed in Seattle, Washington as a patrolman during a time of race riots. His last day in the military was Valentine's day, February 14, 1947 but he was ill and stayed in Navy and several Veterans hospitals (Seattle and Salt Lake City). Dick helped support his father's propane business while in the military and after getting out of the VA hospital returned to Pocatello where he attended vocational school at Idaho State University in refrigeration (1947-1948). In 1950, he moved to Arco, Idaho and started a propane business. Future father- and mother-in-law Emlen G. Mays and Marie Mays were customers in Howe, Idaho. Dick rolled his Lincoln Continental off the highway to avoid a collision and the Mays family took him in to care for him while he recovered. He met young red-haired beauty, Anne Marie Mays, who was helping tend him. Anne's mother allowed them to begin dating a few years later. Dick and Anne were married in Arco, Idaho on July 26, 1953. They moved to Idaho Falls and their first son, Tracy Thatcher, was born exactly one year later, July 26, 1954. Second son, Lawrence Jon Thatcher was born in 1956, and daughter Tami Anne Thatcher several years later. Dick and Anne celebrated fifty-four years of marriage. Anne passed away in the fall of 2007. Dick was a manager of propane business operations through the intermountain west and after 33 years of managing all aspects of propane use, he began a new career in propane accident investigation, testifying or consulting in more than 200 cases around the country. He retired at age 77. Dick was a member of the Elks Club, the Shriners, and for many years was one of the fast-driving go-cart drivers in the Fourth of July parade. Dick's hobbies included RV camping, back country horse riding and bird watching. Dick and Anne hosted numerous foreign exchange students from counties around the world including France, Holland, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Africa. Dick and Anne enjoyed entertaining guests, the local bridge club, and a group steadfast in the rowdy celebration of Cinco de Mayo each year. Dick and Anne honeymooned in Canada and enjoyed vacations around the world in Hawaii, Alaska, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Fiji, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Panama, Belize, Honduras, Costa Rica, Columbia, Australia and New Zealand. Richard traveled to Europe on vacation with Anne's father, Emlen. The family loved numerous dogs and horses and it was often said that to come back as a Thatcher pet would ensure that one was well-loved and cared for. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Anne and his son Larry. Dick is survived by son, Tracy Thatcher of Centrailia, WA; daughter Tami Thatcher of Idaho Falls, ID; granddaughter Lacy Thatcher (James Christian) of Rochester, WA; Grandson Sonny Thatcher of Bothell, WA; granddaughter Lydia Moor (Joshua Moor) of Idaho Falls, ID. A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home Chapel Thatcher 8/17/1925 - 4/19/2021Richard
